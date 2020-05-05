iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 321.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 248,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

