iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 769,326 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.