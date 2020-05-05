iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

