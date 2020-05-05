iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $198.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.