iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,496,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. 3,873,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,229. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

