iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Trimmed by Noven Financial Group Inc.

Noven Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,926.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 138,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock remained flat at $$33.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,920,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

