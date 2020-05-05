iTicoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $229.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00012580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $36,169.69 and $229.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

