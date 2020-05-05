Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Itron updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.1 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.30-0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. 1,400,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.