ITT Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

