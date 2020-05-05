Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $19,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,071,000 after buying an additional 112,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

