Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,830.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

