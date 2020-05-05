Janney Capital Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 78,949 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.