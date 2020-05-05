Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 15,024 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 113.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.6% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

