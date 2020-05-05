Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,648 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after acquiring an additional 137,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

