Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,197,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,069,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.