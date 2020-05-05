Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.