Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $92.68 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

