Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

