Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 87,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

