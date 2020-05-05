Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $75,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 130,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 113.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

