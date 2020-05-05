Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,141 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 190.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 76,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 25.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 189,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.