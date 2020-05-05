Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 82,126 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 and sold 7,763,941 shares valued at $192,316,851. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.