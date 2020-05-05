Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,515 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $761.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

