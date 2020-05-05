Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 228,558 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 188,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.