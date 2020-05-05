Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.54.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

