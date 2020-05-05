Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 56,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 478,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

