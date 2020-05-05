Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

