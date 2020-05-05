Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.25-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. 51,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

