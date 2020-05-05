Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 4,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $357,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $790,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. 1,120,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

