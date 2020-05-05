Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €80.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded down €4.75 ($5.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €56.90 ($66.16). The stock had a trading volume of 155,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

