Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.06 ($34.96).

Shares of ETR:DWS traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.00 ($32.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,036 shares. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.99.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

