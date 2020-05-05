Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 326,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,024. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

