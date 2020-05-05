Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $12,873.96 and approximately $42,540.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.02319303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00190099 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

