JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:JCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,919. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.