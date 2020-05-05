JNB Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,134,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 216,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 3,293,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.