JNB Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 7,575,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,267,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

