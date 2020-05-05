John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

Shares of PDT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 102,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.