Johnson Controls International PLC Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.