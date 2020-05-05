Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

