Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of JSG stock opened at GBX 117.93 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $432.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Nicholas Gregg bought 10,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

