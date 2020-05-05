Joint Ventures Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $30,668.36 and $507.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

