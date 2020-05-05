Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 140,235 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 617.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,235 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 518,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,722. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

