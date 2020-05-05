Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,225 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 7,060,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

