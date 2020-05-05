Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 78,992 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.04. 4,424,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,863. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average of $278.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

