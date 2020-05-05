Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,472 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $150.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,469. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

