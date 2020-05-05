Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $685.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 9.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $685,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 2,047,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

