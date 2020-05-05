Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.51 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Tower by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $240.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

