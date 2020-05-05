Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.50 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,312,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,286,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.