Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $628,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,459,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

