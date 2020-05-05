Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 11,971 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.